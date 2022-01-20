Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Up 23.3% in December

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 374,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

VSTA opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($999.00) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,008,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 222,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 58,948 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,644,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

