Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 133,599 Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,599 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.62% of Acutus Medical worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the second quarter worth $5,094,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the second quarter worth $239,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 52.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acutus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Acutus Medical Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.