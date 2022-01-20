BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.49% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

