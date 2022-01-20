BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.38% of BankUnited worth $573,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

