Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.11 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of SITE Centers worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 129.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.01%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.