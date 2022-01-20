Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research firms have commented on SNPO. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

