Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.
Several research firms have commented on SNPO. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
