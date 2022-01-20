Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $222,000 Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,225,000 after purchasing an additional 591,920 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 267,353 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,416,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,312 shares of company stock worth $4,113,806. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

