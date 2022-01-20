Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.76.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $315.63 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

