Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Frontline were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,729,000 after purchasing an additional 611,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

