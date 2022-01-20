Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comerica were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.90.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

