Citigroup Inc. Has $23.53 Million Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2,320.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.08% of NanoString Technologies worth $23,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

