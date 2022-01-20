Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,229 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $23,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

FMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

