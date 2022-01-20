Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 291,391.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,388 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of AFC Gamma worth $21,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $8,570,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $8,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $8,141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 332.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 432,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 332,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFCG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG).

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.