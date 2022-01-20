Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for APA (APA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of APA (NASDAQ: APA) recently:

1/14/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $38.00.

1/12/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Europe from $33.00 to $37.00.

1/4/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $37.00.

1/3/2022 – APA had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – APA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “APA’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory should guarantee multi-year production growth. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its low cost and high internal rates of return, is another key driver. APA’ slew of discoveries in offshore Suriname, through its joint venture with TotalEnergies, is another positive catalyst for the company. Over time, Suriname is expected to become one of APA’s major assets with significant cash flow potential. However, the company's high leverage restricts its financial flexibility. Moreover, APA’s significant exposure to forex currency risks might impact the energy explorer’s performance. These factors, plus the company's high oil price sensitivity, account for the conservative stance on APA at the moment.”

12/8/2021 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of APA by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of APA by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

