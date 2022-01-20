Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,707 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $217.29 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.