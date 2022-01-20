Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 60 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $326,876,000 after acquiring an additional 81,677 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.81. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.29 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

