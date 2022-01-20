State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 106,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 289,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

