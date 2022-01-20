State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Proto Labs worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,900,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Proto Labs by 143.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Proto Labs by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after acquiring an additional 80,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 92.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,934,000 after acquiring an additional 245,548 shares during the last quarter.

PRLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Proto Labs news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRLB stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

