Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Black Hills by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKH opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

