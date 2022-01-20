Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $256,000 Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,443,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,459,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,004,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 205,551 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,798,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,712,000 after purchasing an additional 169,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

