GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100,652 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,794,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

