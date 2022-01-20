Inspire Investing LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Shares of FIVE opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.62. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

