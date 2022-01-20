Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,279,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,213 shares of company stock worth $13,438,903 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

