American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $130.57 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

