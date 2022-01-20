CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 24.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 398,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

