Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.89. ABM Industries reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ABM opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.32. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

