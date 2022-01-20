CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trex were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trex in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 519.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $82,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TREX opened at $99.60 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

