Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,020 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Qudian worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 209,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,797,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 487,342 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Qudian by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,892,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,650 shares in the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $258.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Qudian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a net margin of 66.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Qudian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

