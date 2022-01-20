O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

NYSE CF opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

