Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 9,983 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

