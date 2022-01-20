Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,725 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SLM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,961,000 after acquiring an additional 955,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SLM by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,905,000 after acquiring an additional 637,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SLM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,745,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SLM by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,885,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,366,000 after acquiring an additional 606,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

