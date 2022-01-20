Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $127.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.34.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.