Johann Franz Tergesen Acquires 17,000 Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU) Stock

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) Director Johann Franz Tergesen bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,035,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,809,057.62.

Shares of TSE BU opened at C$1.35 on Thursday. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$5.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.69 million and a PE ratio of -17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.23.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, reduced their price target on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

