Contrasting Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) & Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tellurian and Osage Exploration and Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57 Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tellurian currently has a consensus price target of $6.34, indicating a potential upside of 112.85%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Osage Exploration and Development.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tellurian and Osage Exploration and Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $37.43 million 38.14 -$210.70 million ($0.20) -14.90 Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Osage Exploration and Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tellurian.

Risk and Volatility

Tellurian has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Osage Exploration and Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -146.03% -37.98% -24.77% Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tellurian beats Osage Exploration and Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Osage Exploration and Development Company Profile

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

