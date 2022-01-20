URU Metals Limited (LON:URU) Insider Sells £198,404 in Stock

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU) insider John Zorbas sold 99,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.73), for a total value of £198,404 ($270,710.87).

URU Metals stock opened at GBX 220 ($3.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 268.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. URU Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.80 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 589 ($8.04).

About URU Metals

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

