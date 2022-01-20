URU Metals Limited (LON:URU) Insider Sells £198,404 in Stock

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU) insider John Zorbas sold 99,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.73), for a total value of £198,404 ($270,710.87).
URU Metals stock opened at GBX 220 ($3.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 268.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. URU Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.80 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 589 ($8.04).
About URU Metals
