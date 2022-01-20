Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,594 ($21.75).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($21.15) to GBX 1,450 ($19.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.10) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,236.71 ($16.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,314.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,403.38. The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.70).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

