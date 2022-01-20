Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

TSE:PSI opened at C$12.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$12.58. The firm has a market cap of C$993.27 million and a P/E ratio of 48.79.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

