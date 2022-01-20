Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Strix Group (LON:KETL) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 375 ($5.12) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.28) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.91) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.18) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 377.50 ($5.15).

KETL stock opened at GBX 285.78 ($3.90) on Thursday. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 222.50 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($5.32). The company has a market cap of £590.12 million and a P/E ratio of 24.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 294.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland bought 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.70 ($34,107.93).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

