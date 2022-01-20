Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 44 ($0.60) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOLG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.76) price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.76) price target on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of SOLG opened at GBX 26.82 ($0.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £615.20 million and a PE ratio of -24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.58. SolGold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.82 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.50). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.87.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

