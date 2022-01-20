Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Gap Up to $95.80

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.80, but opened at $99.20. Citrix Systems shares last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 22,897 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTXS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $61,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

