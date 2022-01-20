Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Up to $44.86

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.86, but opened at $46.09. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 1,338 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

