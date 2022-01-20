Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Tyler Brous Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Tyler Brous acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $17,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tyler Brous also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Tyler Brous acquired 2,500 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,900.00.
NASDAQ STTK opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $59.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 185.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth $126,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 56.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.