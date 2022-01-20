Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Tyler Brous Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Tyler Brous acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $17,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tyler Brous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Tyler Brous acquired 2,500 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,900.00.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 185.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth $126,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 56.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

