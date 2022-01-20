SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $36.64

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $37.55. SM Energy shares last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 13,906 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SM. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,700.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after buying an additional 748,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.