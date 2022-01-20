The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) PT Lowered to GBX 4,550 at Morgan Stanley

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,750 ($64.81) to GBX 4,550 ($62.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($63.31) to GBX 4,120 ($56.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,555 ($62.15) to GBX 5,429 ($74.08) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($69.59) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($75.04) to GBX 5,540 ($75.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,045.45 ($68.84).

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,432 ($60.47) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,586.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,615.19. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,053 ($55.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,232 ($71.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

