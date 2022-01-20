Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 845 ($11.53) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 ($11.53) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 566.24 ($7.73) on Thursday. Aptitude Software Group has a twelve month low of GBX 498.90 ($6.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 738 ($10.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 550.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of £323.88 million and a PE ratio of 43.18.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.