Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.48. Vinco Ventures shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 1,680,100 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.
Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter.
Vinco Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIG)
Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.
