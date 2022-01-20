Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.48. Vinco Ventures shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 1,680,100 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 2,774.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 8,809,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503,446 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the third quarter worth about $6,126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 129.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 469,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 222.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 318,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 411.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 301,296 shares in the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.