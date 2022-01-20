TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of TechnoPro stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $6.98.
