TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TechnoPro stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.