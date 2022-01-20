Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in December

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,245,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 988,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 778.1 days.
SNYYF stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.