Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,694,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 2,198,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,947.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SFRGF opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
Recommended Story: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.