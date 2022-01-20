CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,965,000 after buying an additional 1,577,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,841.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 554,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,903,000 after buying an additional 461,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,524,000 after buying an additional 421,160 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $109.48 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.